Maximilian Schreiner

Cursor developer Anysphere closes mega financing round

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
AI startup Anysphere has raised $900 million from investors including Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Accel, bringing its valuation to around $9 billion. The San Francisco company is behind Cursor, a developer tool that generates code from text prompts and, according to its website, produces nearly a billion working lines of code each day. Its clients include Stripe, Spotify, and OpenAI—though, according to insiders, OpenAI is currently planning to acquire Cursor competitor Windsurf. Since Anysphere’s last funding round in January, when it was valued at $2.5 billion, annual revenue has climbed to about $200 million, according to the Financial Times.

