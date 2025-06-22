Cybercriminals are upgrading WormGPT with new AI models to power more advanced attacks

Cybercriminals are upgrading WormGPT with stronger AI models. The original WormGPT, which launched in June 2023, used the open source GPT-J model to create a censorship-free LLM for cybercrime. Now, Cato CTRL reports that two new versions have surfaced on BreachForums: "keanu-WormGPT," which actually taps Grok from xAI through its API using a custom jailbreak, and "xzin0vich-WormGPT," which runs on Mixtral from Mistral AI. Both are distributed via Telegram and get around the original models' safeguards by manipulating system prompts. This lets them generate phishing emails, malicious code, and other attack tools. Cato calls this a "significant shift" in the misuse of large language models.

