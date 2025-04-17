DocuSign plans to release AI-powered contract agents designed to analyze agreements, flag potential risks, and identify issues typically requiring human review. The U.S.-based company, which specializes in electronic signatures and digital contract management, offers software for online contract signing, management, and storage. The new AI agents will be integrated into DocuSign's Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, initially supporting procurement and sales processes. The system leverages the company's proprietary AI engine, Iris, which selects appropriate models based on specific use cases. DocuSign expects to make the first AI agents for sales and purchasing processes available by the end of 2025.
DocuSign to launch AI contract agents for analysis and risk detection
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.The latest Meta Quest update makes Horizon Worlds mandatory Quest-exclusive Wall Town Wonders makes the leap to Playstation VR 2 and Steam The dream of GTA San Andreas VR inches closer with a new mod MIXED-NEWS.com
OpenAI launches GPT-4.1: New model family to improve agents, long contexts and coding
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.