DocuSign to launch AI contract agents for analysis and risk detection

DocuSign plans to release AI-powered contract agents designed to analyze agreements, flag potential risks, and identify issues typically requiring human review. The U.S.-based company, which specializes in electronic signatures and digital contract management, offers software for online contract signing, management, and storage. The new AI agents will be integrated into DocuSign's Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, initially supporting procurement and sales processes. The system leverages the company's proprietary AI engine, Iris, which selects appropriate models based on specific use cases. DocuSign expects to make the first AI agents for sales and purchasing processes available by the end of 2025.