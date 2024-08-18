Artificial Intelligence
Kim M. Scheurenbrand

EU Commission opens consultation on General-Purpose AI Code of Practice

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
EU Commission opens consultation on General-Purpose AI Code of Practice
Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

The European Commission has launched a public consultation on a proposed code of conduct for providers of general-purpose AI models. Stakeholders can submit feedback until September 18.

Ad

The code aims to clarify how providers should implement rules from the EU's AI Act for general-purpose AI systems. These rules take effect in August 2025, one year after the AI Act becomes law. Providers can use the code to show they're meeting their obligations.

Timeline of the AI Code of Practice | EU Commission | Bild: EU Kommission

The Commission is seeking input from a broad range of groups, including scientists, independent experts, industry representatives, civil society organizations, and government authorities. Key areas of focus should include "transparency and copyright-related rules for all general-purpose AI models as well as a systemic risk taxonomy, risk assessment and mitigation measures."

Experts are invited to participate

Alongside the public consultation, the Commission is inviting experts to directly participate in developing the code. Interested parties can apply until August 25. The work will be split among four working groups tackling different aspects of the code. Drafting is scheduled to take place between September 2024 and April 2025.

Ad
Ad

While AI model providers are the "main addressees of the code," they'll be invited to separate workshops with working group chairs. The Commission's AI office plans to ensure transparency by publishing meeting records.

The consultation period was extended by two weeks after industry groups argued the original six-week window over summer holidays was too short for thorough feedback.

Once published, the AI office and committee will evaluate the code's adequacy. The Commission can approve it EU-wide through an implementing act, giving it broad applicability. If deemed inadequate, the Commission will establish its own rules for implementing the relevant obligations.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the planned code of conduct for providers of universal AI models, which will run until September 18 after an extension due to industry protests.
  • The code of conduct aims to specify the implementation of the AI Act rules for universal AI models, which will come into force in August 2025, and help providers demonstrate compliance with their obligations.
  • The consultation targets various interest groups, and the code's content will cover transparency, copyright, risk assessment, and mitigation measures, with the text being developed in working groups between September 2024 and April 2025.
Sources
EU Commission 1 2
Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Profile
AI in practice

Cosine trained GPT-4o on high-quality data to "codify human reasoning" for its Genie assistant

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The Burst on Meta Quest is surprisingly good and convinces with clever motion control Zero Caliber 2 on Quest 3 is a fun arcade VR shooter that still needs a lot of work Meta Quest: Win free keys for this brand new VR game MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Runway's new Gen-3 Alpha Turbo video model is 7x faster at half the cost

AI research

Humans might need a permission slip to use the internet soon, thanks to AI

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

EU Commission opens consultation on General-Purpose AI Code of Practice

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Humans might need a permission slip to use the internet soon, thanks to AI

AI research

Automated research: The AI Scientist generates papers for 15 dollars each

AI and society

Chipmakers prepare for the angstrom age with successful tests of next-gen lithography machines

Google News