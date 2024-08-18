EU Commission opens consultation on General-Purpose AI Code of Practice

Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.

The European Commission has launched a public consultation on a proposed code of conduct for providers of general-purpose AI models. Stakeholders can submit feedback until September 18.

The code aims to clarify how providers should implement rules from the EU's AI Act for general-purpose AI systems. These rules take effect in August 2025, one year after the AI Act becomes law. Providers can use the code to show they're meeting their obligations.

The Commission is seeking input from a broad range of groups, including scientists, independent experts, industry representatives, civil society organizations, and government authorities. Key areas of focus should include "transparency and copyright-related rules for all general-purpose AI models as well as a systemic risk taxonomy, risk assessment and mitigation measures."

Experts are invited to participate

Alongside the public consultation, the Commission is inviting experts to directly participate in developing the code. Interested parties can apply until August 25. The work will be split among four working groups tackling different aspects of the code. Drafting is scheduled to take place between September 2024 and April 2025.

While AI model providers are the "main addressees of the code," they'll be invited to separate workshops with working group chairs. The Commission's AI office plans to ensure transparency by publishing meeting records.

The consultation period was extended by two weeks after industry groups argued the original six-week window over summer holidays was too short for thorough feedback.

Once published, the AI office and committee will evaluate the code's adequacy. The Commission can approve it EU-wide through an implementing act, giving it broad applicability. If deemed inadequate, the Commission will establish its own rules for implementing the relevant obligations.

