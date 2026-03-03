Federal AI shakeup: State Department swaps Claude for aging GPT-4.1

Several US federal agencies are already dropping Anthropic's AI products and switching to competitors like OpenAI. According to Reuters, the shift currently affects the State Department, Treasury Department, Department of Health and Human Services, the Pentagon, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. President Trump ordered all agencies on Friday to phase out Anthropic products within six months. The Department of Defense had previously classified Anthropic as a supply chain risk and signed a deal with OpenAI.

The switch isn't exactly an upgrade, though - at least not yet. The State Department is replacing Anthropic's Claude models in its internal chatbot with OpenAI's outdated GPT-4.1 model.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1