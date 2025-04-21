Go read this to learn how reinforcement learning makes LLMs better at reasoning

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

AI researcher Sebastian Raschka has published a new analysis that looks at how reinforcement learning is used to improve reasoning in large language models (LRMs). In a blog post, he describes how algorithms are used in combination with training methods such as Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) and Reinforcement Learning from Verifiable Rewards (RLVR). Raschka focuses on DeepSeek-R1, a model trained using verifiable rewards instead of human labels, to explain in detail how reinforcement learning can improve problem-solving performance.

