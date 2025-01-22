Google adds another $1 billion investment in Anthropic

Google is putting another billion dollars into OpenAI competitor Anthropic, adding to its previous $2 billion investment from fall 2023. This latest move likely makes Google one of Anthropic's biggest investors alongside Amazon, which has committed $8 billion to the company. In addition, Anthropic is expected to receive another $2 billion from various Silicon Valley venture capital firms. The company, known for its Claude AI models, is now valued at around $60 billion - though that's still less than half of OpenAI's $157 billion valuation. The increased backing comes as Anthropic has been gaining ground on OpenAI, particularly in business-to-business services and code generation capabilities, and as the hype around generative AI, particularly around agents, continues.
