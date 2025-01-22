AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google adds another $1 billion investment in Anthropic

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Google is putting another billion dollars into OpenAI competitor Anthropic, adding to its previous $2 billion investment from fall 2023. This latest move likely makes Google one of Anthropic's biggest investors alongside Amazon, which has committed $8 billion to the company. In addition, Anthropic is expected to receive another $2 billion from various Silicon Valley venture capital firms. The company, known for its Claude AI models, is now valued at around $60 billion - though that's still less than half of OpenAI's $157 billion valuation. The increased backing comes as Anthropic has been gaining ground on OpenAI, particularly in business-to-business services and code generation capabilities, and as the hype around generative AI, particularly around agents, continues.

Sources
Financial Times
