Anthropic challenges OpenAI's dominance in AI coding

Anthropic is gaining momentum in its competition with OpenAI, as its AI model Claude 3.5 Sonnet shows particular strength in generating code.

According to The Information, Anthropic's "AI for code" revenue has grown tenfold in the past three months. The shift in market dynamics became clear when Cursor, an OpenAI-funded startup, switched from OpenAI's models to Claude as its default AI coding assistant in July 2024. Even Microsoft, OpenAI's major investor, now offers Anthropic models in Github Copilot.

Anthropic has also sharpened its competitive stance against OpenAI, positioning its models as a more capable alternative in enterprise sales pitches. Its enterprise sales team has grown fivefold in the past year. A marketing campaign by Anthropic at the San Francisco airport promotes its chatbot with the tagline "The one without all the drama," a direct reference to OpenAI's recent leadership crisis.

According to Menlo Ventures, an Anthropic investor, the company's enterprise market share doubled from 12 to 24 percent, while OpenAI's share decreased from 50 to 34 percent.

Anthropic's founders, Dario and Daniela Amodei, previously worked on GPT-2 and GPT-3 at OpenAI before leaving in 2020 over AI safety disagreements. Several safety researchers followed them to Anthropic, including OpenAI co-founder and ChatGPT developer Jan Schulman.

OpenAI still dominates the AI market

While Anthropic gains ground, OpenAI remains the market leader with approximately $4 billion in revenue—five times more than Anthropic. OpenAI's valuation stands at $157 billion, backed by $20 billion in capital.

Anthropic, currently valued at $18 billion with $11 billion in venture funding, is reportedly seeking additional investment that could push its valuation to $40 billion. Amazon currently leads its investor roster.

OpenAI also offers several features that Anthropic doesn't, such as the new Sora video model, the DALL-E image models, and an advanced voice mode with visual capabilities for ChatGPT.

