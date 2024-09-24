AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic in talks for funding round that could double its valuation to $30-40 billion

Anthropic / THE DECODER
Anthropic in talks for funding round that could double its valuation to $30-40 billion
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

AI startup Anthropic is talking to investors about a potential funding round that could value the company at up to $40 billion. This comes as rival OpenAI is closing in on a massive new investment.

Ad

Anthropic, OpenAI's main startup competitor, has started early discussions with potential backers about new funding, according to an existing investor. The company is aiming for a $30-40 billion valuation, roughly double its valuation from earlier this year. Anthropic, which makes money from its AI assistant Claude, is reacting to recent developments at OpenAI.

OpenAI is close to finalizing a $5-7 billion funding round at a valuation of around $150 billion, nearly double its valuation from Q1 this year. OpenAI set a $250 million minimum investment per backer for this round. Potential investors include tech giants Microsoft, Nvidia and Apple, who together may contribute $2-3 billion.

Anthropic and OpenAI continue to record losses

Anthropic projects $800 million in annualized revenue by year-end, or about $66 million monthly. But a big chunk goes to Amazon, which resells Claude models to its cloud customers. Anthropic's actual revenue could be 25-50% lower. For comparison, OpenAI expects about $4 billion in annual revenue, or $333 million monthly.

Ad
Ad

Despite high revenue, both companies are deep in the red. Anthropic expects to lose over $2.7 billion this year. A $40 billion valuation would be 50 times projected annual gross revenue, higher than OpenAI's revenue multiple in its upcoming round. Anthropic's talks are still early, and it's unclear if investors will accept such a high valuation.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • AI startup Anthropic is sounding out investors for a possible funding round with a target valuation of $30-40 billion. This would roughly double the company's valuation from its last funding round at the beginning of the year.
  • Anthropic is responding to the planned mega-funding of its competitor OpenAI, which is close to a $5-7 billion round at a valuation of around $150 billion. Potential investors in OpenAI include Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple.
  • Despite high projected revenues - $800 million for Anthropic and $4 billion for OpenAI - both companies are reporting significant losses. Anthropic expects to lose more than $2.7 billion this year.
Sources
The Information
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic reveals some of Claude's secret sauce

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
EXOCars brings breakneck buggy racing to Quest, PSVR 2 & Steam this October Meta Quest: A remake shows how much standalone VR graphics have improved Rumor: Meta plans to discontinue the Quest 3 128GB model MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Instagram co-founder joins OpenAI competitor Anthropic

AI in practice

Anthropic's ChatGPT competitor can now analyze hundreds of pages at once

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic in talks for funding round that could double its valuation to $30-40 billion

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Researchers put OpenAI's o1 through its paces, exposing both breakthroughs and limitations

AI research

Nvidia researcher Jim Fan expects "GPT-3 moment" for robotics in the next few years

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's new 'o1' model thinks longer to give smarter answers

Google News