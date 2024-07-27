AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI and Anthropic lose billions on AI development and operations

DALL-E 3 prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI and Anthropic lose billions on AI development and operations
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

An analysis by The Information, based on internal financial data, shows that OpenAI could lose as much as $5 billion this year. Its rival, Anthropic, also faces significant losses in the billions.

Ad

OpenAI's costs for training AI models and running the inference system could reach $7 billion, The Information reports. Inference costs are expected to rise further when Apple introduces its ChatGPT integration. Additionally, personnel costs could reach up to $1.5 billion.

OpenAI spends nearly $4 billion on renting Microsoft servers alone, despite receiving a discount on computing power ($1.30 per Nvidia A100 chip per hour). This supports the idea that Microsoft's interest in AI investments is primarily tied to the growth of its Azure cloud platform. Microsoft's own AI products, such as Copilot or Bing integrations, are underperforming in comparison.

OpenAI's AI training costs, including data payments, could rise to $3 billion this year. The company currently employs about 1,500 people and plans to grow further. According to The Information, personnel expenses could reach $1.5 billion by year-end.

Ad
Ad

In total, OpenAI's operating costs could amount to $8.5 billion this year, compared to revenues of $3.5 to $4.5 billion, depending on second-half sales.

Anthropic's situation appears worse, albeit on a smaller scale. A source familiar with the figures says Anthropic expects to spend over $2.7 billion this year, with revenue only a fifth to a tenth of OpenAI's. The startup estimated $2.5 billion for computing costs alone.

By the end of the year, Anthropic expects to generate approximately $800 million in annualized revenue, or $67 million per month. However, Anthropic will have to share that revenue with Amazon.

Doubts grow about the economic viability of large AI models

The costly development and operation of AI models faces fierce competition, not just between Anthropic and OpenAI. Meta is getting involved with open-source models, and smaller companies like Mistral and Cohere also want a piece of the pie regionally in Europe or in certain niches like B2B data chat.

Organizations struggle to measure the value of generative AI in their processes, especially when implementing chatbot systems as a "general purpose technology" without clear use cases for all employees, such as Microsoft's Copilot or OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise. In these cases, it's just hard to systematically measure who's using AI for what and whether it's really improving quality or speed.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Nvidia Blackwell GPU can run GPT-4 level models up to 30x faster

Accordingly, initial doubts are emerging about the economic viability of the current AI market. This doesn't negate the value of generative AI in general, but questions whether the investments are proportionate to the benefits.

Potential growth areas include new products like OpenAI's SearchGPT, but replicating ChatGPT's success is uncertain. Competing products, such as Google's Gemini subscription service, have failed to make a significant impact. ChatGPT might be a one-trick pony.

More versatile multimodal models could create new use cases, leading to new applications, increased usage and higher revenues. If efficiency is improved at the same time, margins could ultimately improve. However, many questions remain about the ultimate quality of these capabilities and the cost of producing multimodal content such as video.

To get to the next level, the AI market may need a major breakthrough in scaling general reasoning capabilities. This would open up new automation and business opportunities, and potentially solve fundamental problems with current AI systems, such as generating bullshit.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

For OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others, this is likely the ultimate bet, explaining why large companies continue to invest billions in research and development.

Or as Google CEO Sundar Pichai put it in his company's recent earnings call: "The risk of underinvesting is dramatically greater than the risk of overinvesting for us here."

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • An analysis by The Information based on internal financial data shows that OpenAI could lose as much as $5 billion this year, with the cost of training AI models and running the inference system potentially reaching $7 billion.
  • Anthropic, a competitor to OpenAI, is also losing billions and expects to spend more than $2.7 billion this year, while forecasting annual revenue of only about $800 million by the end of the year.
  • Doubts about the economic viability of large-scale AI models are growing, and companies are finding it difficult to measure the added value of generative AI in their own processes. The AI market may need a major breakthrough in reasoning to reach a new level.
Sources
The Information
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

LLMs hit a wall when processing complex information from lengthy texts

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Twitch meets Saw in virtual reality: stream for your life in this horror VR game Fancy a mixed reality game night on Quest 3? Grab this free key XR weekly round-up: Quest 3S leaks, HTC teases mixed reality headset & Meta AI comes to Quest MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI's GPTBot gets blocked the most, but it's not the hungriest AI crawler on the web

AI in practice

ChatGPT's web growth stagnates as Anthropic's Claude gains ground in AI race

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI and Anthropic lose billions on AI development and operations

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

AI in practice

Meta takes on OpenAI's GPT-4o with Llama 3 405B, its largest open-source LLM to date

AI research

AI models might need to scale down to scale up again

Google News