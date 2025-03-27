AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI adopts competitor Anthropic's standard for AI data access

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on X that the company will integrate Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) into its product lineup. MCP is an open-source standard that helps AI models deliver more relevant and accurate responses by accessing data from various business tools and software applications. The integration is already available in OpenAI's Agents SDK, with support coming soon to the ChatGPT desktop app and Responses API. Since Anthropic released MCP as open source, multiple companies have adopted the standard for their platforms. Anthropic's head of product Mike Krieger welcomed OpenAI's decision to implement MCP, which has become a widely adopted standard with numerous integrations.

