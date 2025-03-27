OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on X that the company will integrate Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) into its product lineup. MCP is an open-source standard that helps AI models deliver more relevant and accurate responses by accessing data from various business tools and software applications. The integration is already available in OpenAI's Agents SDK, with support coming soon to the ChatGPT desktop app and Responses API. Since Anthropic released MCP as open source, multiple companies have adopted the standard for their platforms. Anthropic's head of product Mike Krieger welcomed OpenAI's decision to implement MCP, which has become a widely adopted standard with numerous integrations.
OpenAI adopts competitor Anthropic's standard for AI data access
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Pico 4 Ultra gets OS features that I will miss on Meta Quest Meta Quest & PC VR: Unleash the elements in the arena fighting game Elements Divided Skydance's Behemoth gets a "New Game+" mode MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.