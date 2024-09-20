OpenAI sets $250 million minimum as it seeks up to $7 billion in fresh funding

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI is reportedly nearing completion of a massive funding round worth $5 billion to $7 billion, potentially valuing the company at $150 billion. Sources say OpenAI has set a minimum investment of $250 million. Thrive Capital is leading the round with a $1 billion commitment. Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple are in talks to invest a combined $2 billion to $3 billion. Tiger Global Management and Abu Dhabi's AI investment fund MGX are also negotiating potential stakes. The high minimum investment limits the pool of possible investors. OpenAI is also considering switching to a for-profit structure, similar to rival Anthropic. Currently, investors like Microsoft receive profit-sharing agreements rather than traditional equity.