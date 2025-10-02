Google adds command line and API access to its coding agent Jules

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.

Google is adding a terminal interface and API access to its AI coding agent, Jules, to make it easier for developers to fit the tool into their existing workflows.

With the new command-line interface, developers can start, stop, and check tasks right from their own terminal, alongside other commands. Google calls this the "simplest way" to switch from chatting with Jules to using it as an active workflow partner.

API access for Jules is rolling out this week, letting teams connect Jules to their own systems. For example, developers can trigger tasks from bug reports in Slack or link Jules to custom pipelines. Google says developers have "repeatedly asked for" more control and flexibility.

Recent updates have added smaller features: a file selector for highlighting specific files in chat, a memory function so Jules remembers user preferences, and a manager for handling environment variables securely.

Freely available since August

Jules first launched in May with limited access. Jules has been available to everyone since August. Once linked to a GitHub account, Jules can break down complex tasks, follow instructions, and run unit tests to check its work.

Jules runs in a cloud-based virtual machine, clones repositories, installs dependencies, and opens pull requests with audio summaries of changes. Since Jules works in the background, developers can leave the browser and get updates through notifications.

