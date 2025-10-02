AI in practice
Google adds command line and API access to its coding agent Jules

Google adds command line and API access to its coding agent Jules
Jonathan Kemper
Google is adding a terminal interface and API access to its AI coding agent, Jules, to make it easier for developers to fit the tool into their existing workflows.

With the new command-line interface, developers can start, stop, and check tasks right from their own terminal, alongside other commands. Google calls this the "simplest way" to switch from chatting with Jules to using it as an active workflow partner.

API access for Jules is rolling out this week, letting teams connect Jules to their own systems. For example, developers can trigger tasks from bug reports in Slack or link Jules to custom pipelines. Google says developers have "repeatedly asked for" more control and flexibility.

Recent updates have added smaller features: a file selector for highlighting specific files in chat, a memory function so Jules remembers user preferences, and a manager for handling environment variables securely.

Screenshot der Memory-Verwaltung von Googles Coding-Agenten Jules
Developers can manually add or delete reminders, or turn the feature off entirely. | Image: Google

Freely available since August

Jules first launched in May with limited access. Jules has been available to everyone since August. Once linked to a GitHub account, Jules can break down complex tasks, follow instructions, and run unit tests to check its work.

Jules runs in a cloud-based virtual machine, clones repositories, installs dependencies, and opens pull requests with audio summaries of changes. Since Jules works in the background, developers can leave the browser and get updates through notifications.

Summary
  • Google is adding a terminal interface and API access to its AI coding agent Jules, allowing developers to integrate the tool into their workflows and operate it through the command line.
  • Updates including a file selector, memory function, and structured management of environment variables are designed to give users greater control and flexibility, addressing key needs identified by Google.
  • Since its public launch in August, Jules has offered features like GitHub integration, project breakdowns, unit testing, automatic pull requests, and audio summaries of changes.
Google adds command line and API access to its coding agent Jules

