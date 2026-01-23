Google AI Search taps Gmail and Photos for personalized results

Google is connecting Gmail and Google Photos to its AI-powered search. Subscribers to Google AI Pro and Ultra in the US can now opt in to share their emails and photos for personalized search results.

The system reads hotel confirmations and analyzes vacation photos to suggest relevant restaurants or activities. For shopping queries, search results factor in brands you've purchased and your travel dates.

The feature, called "Personal Intelligence," is already available in Gemini and runs on the Gemini 3 model. It's opt-in only and Google acknowledges the system can make mistakes. Workspace business and education accounts are excluded entirely.

