Google commits $120 million to global AI education

Google is investing $120 million in a new "Global AI Opportunity Fund" to support AI education worldwide. CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled the initiative during a speech at the inaugural UN Future Summit in New York. The fund will partner with non-profit organizations to offer AI training in local languages. Google aims to prevent a growing digital divide in AI capabilities between countries. Pichai urged UN member states to create policies that foster AI innovation while mitigating risks. He also highlighted how AI could advance UN development goals, such as empowering entrepreneurs and improving access to information.