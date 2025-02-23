AI and society
Google Deepmind sets pricing for Veo 2 AI video generation

Google Deepmind sets pricing for Veo 2 AI video generation
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Google DeepMind has revealed the cost structure for its Veo 2 video generation model, available through its cloud API platform.

Creating a video with Veo 2 costs $0.50 per second in the Vertex cloud (via Google Deepmind researcher Jon Barron) - that's $1,800 per hour. For comparison, Barron points out that the blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" cost around $32,000 per second to produce using traditional methods.

Image: via Google Cloud

While Veo 2 isn't the cheapest option out there - it costs more than OpenAI's Sora at $200 per month with no usage cap - it's still a bargain compared to traditional filmmaking. Just keep in mind that the price tag only covers the AI generation itself. You'll need to factor in the cost of human labor, as well as the time and cost of running multiple iterations before you get the results you want.

Sources
Jon Barron via X
