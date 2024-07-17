AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Google Deepmind's new PEER architecture uses a million tiny experts to boost AI efficiency

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Google Deepmind's new PEER architecture uses a million tiny experts to boost AI efficiency
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Google Deepmind researchers have introduced a new AI architecture called PEER that uses more than a million small "experts". This could significantly improve the efficiency and scalability of language models.

Ad

Scientists from Google Deepmind have developed a new method for constructing AI models that they call "Parameter Efficient Expert Retrieval" (PEER). This technique uses more than a million tiny "experts" - small neural networks with only one neuron - instead of the large feedforward layers used in conventional transformer models.

The researchers explain that PEER is based on the principle of "Mixture of Experts" (MoE). MoE is a technique where an AI system consists of many specialized sub-networks that are activated depending on the task - and the architecture that most likely powers current large language models like GPT-4, Gemini, or Claude. However, PEER goes a step further by using an extremely large number of very small experts.

To efficiently access this large number of experts, PEER uses a technique called "Product Key Memory". This allows quickly selecting the most relevant experts from millions without having to check them all individually.

Ad
Ad

In language modeling experiments, PEER outperformed both conventional transformer models and previous MoE approaches in efficiency. With the same computing power, PEER performed better in various benchmarks.

PEER shows that scaling laws apply to experts

The researchers explain the success of PEER with so-called scaling laws. These describe mathematically how the performance of AI models increases with their size and the amount of training data. The scientists argue that a very large number of small experts makes it possible to increase the overall capacity of the model without the computational cost increasing sharply.

The researchers see another advantage of PEER in the possibility of "lifelong learning". Since new experts can be added easily, a PEER model could theoretically constantly absorb new information without forgetting what it has already learned.

Overall, the researchers see PEER as a promising approach to making AI models more efficient and scalable. However, they point out that further research is needed to fully exploit the potential of this technology.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Researchers at Google Deepmind have developed a new AI architecture called PEER that uses over a million small "experts". These tiny neural networks replace the large feedforward layers of traditional neural networks.
  • PEER is based on the Mixture of Experts (MoE) principle, but goes a step further by using an extremely large number of very small experts. Using the Product Key Memory technique, the most relevant experts can be efficiently selected.
  • In experiments, PEER outperformed both conventional transformer models and previous MoE approaches in terms of efficiency. The researchers explain the success with scaling laws and see PEER as a promising approach for more efficient and scalable AI models that can constantly absorb new information through lifelong learning.
Sources
Arxiv
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Google DeepMind's JEST speeds up AI training by 13x while slashing computing needs

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR air combat simulation Aces of Thunder is also coming to PC VR The Audio Strap for Bigscreen Beyond is shipping soon Haptic vests from bHaptics now also compatible with Playstation VR 2 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Google's Deepmind unveils V2A, an AI that adds realistic audio to any video

AI research

TransNAR: Neural Algorithmic Reasoners bring robust computation to transformers

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google Deepmind's new PEER architecture uses a million tiny experts to boost AI efficiency

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Distilling multi-step "System 2" reasoning into AI language models fails at Chain of Thought

AI in practice

Court ruling suggests AI systems may be in the clear as long as they don't make exact copies

AI research

French AI lab Kyutai unveils conversational AI assistant Moshi, plans open-source release

Google News