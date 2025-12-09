AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google faces an antitrust probe for using web and YouTube content in AI without opt-out or fair pay

Nano Banana Pro prompted by THE DECODER
Google faces an antitrust probe for using web and YouTube content in AI without opt-out or fair pay
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

The European Commission is targeting Google once again. Regulators in Brussels have launched a formal antitrust investigation to determine if the tech giant is illegally harvesting content from web publishers and YouTube creators to power its AI services.

Ad

The core suspicion is that Google is exploiting its dominant market position to force unfair terms on publishers and creators. According to the Commission's press release, the investigation also examines whether Google gives its own AI models privileged access to training data, effectively walling off competitors.

"A free and democratic society depends on diverse media, open access to information, and a vibrant creative landscape. These values are central to who we are as Europeans," said Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President of the Commission. "AI is bringing remarkable innovation and many benefits for people and businesses across Europe, but this progress cannot come at the expense of the principles at the heart of our societies. This is why we are investigating whether Google may have imposed unfair terms and conditions on publishers and content creators, while placing rival AI models developers at a disadvantage, in breach of EU competition rules."

Google's "all or nothing" ultimatum

The investigation centers on Google's "AI Overviews" and "AI Mode." The former places AI-generated summaries above traditional search results, while the latter functions as a conversational chatbot.

Ad
Ad

The Commission takes issue with how Google uses publisher content for these services without compensation. More critically, publishers reportedly lack a viable choice in the matter. Blocking Google's AI scraper effectively means disappearing from Google Search entirely—an existential threat for media outlets that depend on search traffic to survive.

Monopolizing YouTube data

Investigators are also scrutinizing YouTube. The accusation is that Google trains its models on user-uploaded videos without paying creators or offering them a way to opt out.

To use the platform, creators must grant Google extensive usage rights, including for AI training. If they refuse, they cannot upload. Crucially, while Google grants itself unrestricted access to this data, its platform guidelines specifically prohibit competing AI developers from doing the same. This double standard could constitute a breach of Article 102 of the EU Treaty, which prohibits the abuse of a dominant market position.

It's worth noting that YouTube rolled out settings late last year that let some creators decide whether third-party AI companies can use their videos for model training. However, these controls don't appear to apply to Google's own AI training practices—a distinction that likely matters to EU regulators.

The media industry's prisoner's dilemma

The dependence of content providers on Big Tech looks like a calculated strategy. By cutting exclusive licensing deals with a handful of major publishers, companies like Google and OpenAI lock in the data they need while legitimizing their business models.

Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

This dynamic creates a prisoner's dilemma for smaller players. Once the system is in place, they're forced to hand over their content just to remain visible in AI-generated responses. Over time, this lets Google and other platform providers dictate terms, a pattern that played out before with the rise of web search.

Journalism professor Jeff Jarvis has called these payments from Big Tech hush money, arguing they're designed to head off copyright lawsuits rather than build sustainable business models for news.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The EU is investigating whether Google is misusing its market position by using content from web publishers and YouTube creators to train its AI models without adequate payment, which may disadvantage competitors.
  • The investigation centers on the lack of opt-out options for publishers and creators and claims that Google gives itself special access to data while blocking other AI developers from accessing YouTube content.
  • Critics argue that exclusive licensing agreements with major publishers put smaller providers under pressure, allowing Google to control market terms.
Sources
EU
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

NYT sues AI search engine Perplexity for alleged content misuse

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI ordered to turn over 20 million ChatGPT chats to the New York Times

AI and society

Google AI rewrites news headlines for its Discover feed, breaking its own anti-clickbait rules

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google faces an antitrust probe for using web and YouTube content in AI without opt-out or fair pay

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Corporate AI agents use simple workflows with human oversight instead of chasing full autonomy

AI and society

Physicist Steve Hsu publishes research built around a core idea generated by GPT-5

AI research

The ARC benchmark's fall marks another casualty of relentless AI optimization

Google News