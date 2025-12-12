AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google improves "Search Live" with new AI voice

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Google has updated the voice for "Search Live." A new Gemini audio model powers the feature, producing responses that sound more natural and fluid, according to a blog post. Search Live lets users have real-time conversations while displaying relevant websites. The feature is part of Google Search's "AI Mode".

The update rolls out to all Search Live users in the US over the coming week. Users can open the Google app on Android or iOS, tap the Live icon, and speak their question.

The update fits into Google's broader push to build a voice-controlled assistant capable of handling everyday tasks—a goal shared by OpenAI and other major AI companies.

Sources
Google
