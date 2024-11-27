AI in practice
Google's Gemini AI takes a tiny step toward an all-purpose assistant with new Spotify integration

Google is expanding its Gemini AI assistant with Spotify integration, letting users control their music through voice commands after connecting their Spotify and Google accounts.

The new feature allows users to request songs, albums, artists, and playlists through Gemini. It's only available in English for now, and requires a Spotify Premium subscription to play specific songs.

Users also won't be able to create playlists through Gemini. When multiple music services are connected, the AI assistant will default to the most recently used service unless explicitly told otherwise. So if you already have YouTube Music connected, you'll have to tell the system to switch to Spotify, or change it in the Gemini extensions when it becomes available.

Google says Gemini will only access personal content from other services with explicit user permission. When users interact with third-party services, information is shared according to those services' privacy policies.

Building toward broader app control

The Spotify addition follows several other recent announced integrations. Google previously added Workspace compatibility in September, with WhatsApp, Google Home, Phone, and Messages integrations following later.

Direct app control moves AI closer to understanding and acting on voice commands - what some call "agentic AI." This capability could mark an important step forward for AI systems, letting them not just understand requests but actually carry them out through apps and services, making them more practical for everyday tasks.

While Google's older Assistant already controls many apps, it lacks Gemini's advanced conversational abilities. Google hasn't revealed whether Gemini uses new technical solutions for app control or builds on existing systems.

Sources say Google is developing an even more capable AI assistant codenamed "Jarvis." Similar to Anthropic's recently demonstrated "Computer Use" feature, this system aims to control standard user interfaces without requiring special integration work.

