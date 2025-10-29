Google launches Pomelli, an AI-powered tool that creates social media campaigns automatically

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google introduces Pomelli, an AI tool that builds full social media campaigns for small and midsize businesses. It scans a company’s website to create a brand profile that includes tone, colors, images, and fonts, then suggests campaign ideas based on that profile. The generated content can be edited directly in the interface and downloaded for use. According to Google, the goal is to reduce the time and cost of producing marketing materials.

Pomelli is launching as a public beta in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Users in these regions can try it through Google Labs.

