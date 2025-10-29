AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google launches Pomelli, an AI-powered tool that creates social media campaigns automatically

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Google introduces Pomelli, an AI tool that builds full social media campaigns for small and midsize businesses. It scans a company’s website to create a brand profile that includes tone, colors, images, and fonts, then suggests campaign ideas based on that profile. The generated content can be edited directly in the interface and downloaded for use. According to Google, the goal is to reduce the time and cost of producing marketing materials.

Ad

Pomelli is launching as a public beta in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Users in these regions can try it through Google Labs.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Googles CodeMender is designed to automatically find and fix security flaws in software

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Google DeepMind open-sources AI text watermarking for Gemini

AI research

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google launches Pomelli, an AI-powered tool that creates social media campaigns automatically

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

AI and society

ChatGPT's memory could turn personal details into ads OpenAI CEO Altman once called dystopian

AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

Google News