Google might track AI-generated content on websites

Google claims that the origin of content—whether human-written or AI-generated—doesn't matter as long as the content is great. But the search giant might be measuring it regardless. SEO expert Juan González Villa found references to an AI classification value called "racterScores" in leaked Google search documents. This value supposedly indicates the likelihood that a website's content is artificially generated (AGC), similar to user-generated content (UGC). The name "Racter" could be a nod to an early ChatGPT predecessor created by IBM in the 1980s. According to Villa, the mention of Racter and the AGC classification value appears in the "Model.QualityNsrNsrData" module, which seems to contain multiple ratings and labels for entire websites.

