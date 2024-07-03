Google plans "Recall"-like feature for Pixel 9 series

According to Android Authority, Google is planning to introduce a number of new AI features under the "Google AI" brand for the Pixel 9 series. In addition to existing features like Circle to Search and Gemini, there are three new ones: "Add Me" is designed to make sure everyone is in a group photo, and builds on the Best Take feature. "Studio" could become an AI image generator similar to Apple's Image Playground. The most interesting new feature is "Pixel Screenshots", a more privacy-friendly alternative to Microsoft's controversial Recall feature. Instead of automatically recording everything, it only works with self-created screenshots that are enriched with metadata and analyzed by a local AI. The screenshots can then be searched for content and questions can be asked.

