AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google reports 14x growth for Gemini API, plans next-gen assistants for 2025

Ideogram prompted by THE DECODER
Google reports 14x growth for Gemini API, plans next-gen assistants for 2025
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Google's Gemini AI services are experiencing substantial growth, with API usage soaring 14 times over the past six months, CEO Sundar Pichai revealed during the company's quarterly earnings call.

Ad

Pichai revealed that Google has integrated Gemini into its core products, including Maps and Search, potentially reaching more than two billion users. Search alone reaches over a billion people. The standalone Gemini app and its integration with Android Assistant have also seen strong user growth, Pichai said.

What these numbers tell is that Google has a clear lead in AI distribution. What they don't say is how happy people are with these features, which would be the basis for future monetization.

Google's cloud division is already reaping the rewards of the AI boom, with revenue jumping 35 percent to $11.4 billion. That includes both AI and third-party services, and the division's operating income jumped from $270 million to $1.95 billion year over year.

Ad
Ad

Google Services, which includes search, reported a solid 13 percent increase in revenue to $76.5 billion. Despite the hype around AI-powered search competitors like Perplexity and OpenAI's SearchGPT (which is still in beta), Google hasn't seen any significant impact on its search dominance yet.

Google teases Astra-inspired AI experiences for 2025

Pichai teased new AI experiences for 2025, drawing inspiration from "Project Astra." Google unveiled Astra last summer as its "vision for the future of AI assistants" – a multimodal AI capable of processing text, video, and audio in real-time while seamlessly understanding and interacting with the real world around it, not just confined to a browser.

 

According to media reports, Google is gearing up to release Gemini 2.0 and a potential app and web navigation agent codenamed "Jarvis" in December. While Gemini 2.0 reportedly won't bring major performance improvements, the Jarvis agent could pave the way for more advanced Astra-like assistants next year. Jarvis seems more akin to Anthropic's AI agents, which can unreliably do very basic computer stuff in interfaces designed for humans.

Pichai also revealed that AI generates more than 25 percent of Google's new code, which is then reviewed and approved by human engineers. Amazon has reported similar efficiency gains for routine coding tasks, claiming that AI-driven coding has saved thousands of development hours.

Recommendation
AI in practice

ChatGPT gives better advice, but we'd rather hear it from someone with a pulse, study shows

Take these claims with a grain of salt until the companies actually provide concrete data and code quality assessments. Both companies have a vested interest in promoting their AI models and cloud services to capitalize on the growing AI trend, so some skepticism is warranted.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google is seeing strong growth in the use of its Gemini API, which has increased fourteen-fold in the last six months. CEO Sundar Pichai says the models are being integrated into all major Google products, potentially reaching up to two billion users.
  • Google's cloud business is benefiting from the AI boom: Google Cloud, which includes AI products and offerings from other companies, grew 35 percent to $11.4 billion. Cloud operating income rose to $1.95 billion from $270 million a year earlier.
  • Pichai outlined future experiences such as Project Astra, a multimodal AI assistant that can process text, video, and audio in real time and perceive and understand the world around it. Google Gemini 2.0 and an initial set of agents will reportedly launch in December 2024.
Sources
Alphabet
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Open Source Initiative releases first formal definition of open-source AI

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest 3: First mixed reality PvP shooter Last Stand to enter Early Access in November MeganeX Superlight 8K: Why European customers will have to wait longer for the high-end PC VR headset Cult adventure Myst receives free update to version 2.0 and switches VR support to OpenXR MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google open-sources compact Japanese Gemma AI model optimized for local use on mobile devices

AI in practice

Google is rolling out its AI search to more countries

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google reports 14x growth for Gemini API, plans next-gen assistants for 2025

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News