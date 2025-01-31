Google wants AI to make some of your phone calls - again

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Google is working on a new AI calling feature called "Ask for Me" that handles booking appointments with service providers. Users simply specify what service they need, and Google's assistant takes care of the rest.

Google is currently testing the feature with nail salons and auto repair shops. Users can request services like "tire change" or "French manicure," and the AI contacts nearby providers on its own, sending back a summary of prices and available appointments.

Think of all those calls you need to make during your workday - booking appointments, checking prices, finding out when places are open. That's exactly what "Ask for Me" aims to handle.

Google is betting that most of us would rather let AI take care of these routine tasks than spend our lunch break on hold. It also goes hand in hand with agentic AI concepts such as OpenAI's operator. For now, though, you can only try it out if you're in the US and in English.

An old idea in a new guise

The concept of letting AI handle phone calls isn't new for Google. Back in 2018, the company unveiled Duplex, an AI system designed to book appointments for users. What made Duplex stand out was how natural it sounded - people on the other end of the line couldn't tell they were talking to AI.

Over the past few years, Google has tried out this AI calling technology in different ways, including restaurant bookings. The company also used the technology to automatically gather business information for Google My Business listings. But it never rolled out widely across countries.

This new "Ask for Me" feature appears to be Google's latest attempt to make AI calling practical for everyday users. According to Google product manager Rose Yao, the system still runs on Duplex technology.

For businesses, dealing with AI callers might take some adjustment. Google says the system identifies itself as automated at the start of each call. While companies can opt out through their Google Business profile, doing so could become a disadvantage if the technology catches on.

The timing may be right for another go at AI calling. AI voices have improved significantly in both quality and speed since Duplex first appeared, and running these systems at scale is likely to cost Google a lot less than it did a few years ago.

