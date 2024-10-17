Google wants to turn its NotebookLM minute into a ChatGPT moment

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Google is positioning its AI-powered NotebookLM as a strong competitor to ChatGPT. The company has added new features and shifted its strategy to help the tool gain traction.

NotebookLM has been available for over a year, but only recently gained attention with a new podcast feature that uses two AI voices to discuss text content.

Google has now removed the "experimental" label from NotebookLM. Project manager Raiza Martin called this an "exciting milestone" on X, describing the past few weeks since the podcast feature launched as a "wild ride."

Google has added several features to NotebookLM to appeal to different user groups, especially those who learn better by listening. Users can now customize the AI-generated podcast discussions between two virtual hosts. They can provide additional instructions to focus on specific topics or sources, or tailor the content for specific audiences.

NotebookLM's updated audio overview feature now allows users to play summaries in the background while continuing to work in the application. These features are designed to establish the tool as a more versatile study tool.

Google sets sights on AI business market

Google is also making a play for the corporate AI market with its new "NotebookLM Business" offering. The company plans to roll out this version through Google Workspace, touting advanced features for businesses, universities, and other organizations.

According to project manager Raiza Martin, NotebookLM already has a foothold in the business world, with over 80,000 organizations using the tool. Companies interested in trying out the business version can now sign up for a pilot program, which offers early access to new features along with training and support.

Google says NotebookLM stands out from other business chatbots because it's less likely to make things up. The tool only uses sources provided by the user, which should make its answers more reliable. Google also promises that any data uploaded to NotebookLM won't be used to improve other AI models or be seen by outsiders.

The company hasn't shared details on when NotebookLM Business will be widely available or how much it will cost. With this move, Google is taking aim at OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise, which already boasts over 500,000 users.

