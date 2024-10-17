AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google wants to turn its NotebookLM minute into a ChatGPT moment

Google wants to turn its NotebookLM minute into a ChatGPT moment
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Google is positioning its AI-powered NotebookLM as a strong competitor to ChatGPT. The company has added new features and shifted its strategy to help the tool gain traction.

NotebookLM has been available for over a year, but only recently gained attention with a new podcast feature that uses two AI voices to discuss text content.

Google has now removed the "experimental" label from NotebookLM. Project manager Raiza Martin called this an "exciting milestone" on X, describing the past few weeks since the podcast feature launched as a "wild ride."

Google has added several features to NotebookLM to appeal to different user groups, especially those who learn better by listening. Users can now customize the AI-generated podcast discussions between two virtual hosts. They can provide additional instructions to focus on specific topics or sources, or tailor the content for specific audiences.

"Customize Audio Overview" dialog window in NotebookLM with options to customize the AI focus for audio summaries.
NotebookLM's customize audio summary feature allows users to control the focus of the AI-generated audio summary. | Image: Google

NotebookLM's updated audio overview feature now allows users to play summaries in the background while continuing to work in the application. These features are designed to establish the tool as a more versatile study tool.

Google sets sights on AI business market

Google is also making a play for the corporate AI market with its new "NotebookLM Business" offering. The company plans to roll out this version through Google Workspace, touting advanced features for businesses, universities, and other organizations.

According to project manager Raiza Martin, NotebookLM already has a foothold in the business world, with over 80,000 organizations using the tool. Companies interested in trying out the business version can now sign up for a pilot program, which offers early access to new features along with training and support.

Google says NotebookLM stands out from other business chatbots because it's less likely to make things up. The tool only uses sources provided by the user, which should make its answers more reliable. Google also promises that any data uploaded to NotebookLM won't be used to improve other AI models or be seen by outsiders.

The company hasn't shared details on when NotebookLM Business will be widely available or how much it will cost. With this move, Google is taking aim at OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise, which already boasts over 500,000 users.

  • Google is positioning its AI-powered search tool NotebookLM as an alternative to ChatGPT. The tool, which has been available for over a year, has been given new features and a new strategic direction.
  • New features include customizable AI-generated podcast discussions and audio overviews that can be played in the background. Google is also targeting businesses, universities and organizations with NotebookLM Business.
  • Google cites improved privacy and minimized risk of hallucination through the exclusive use of provided sources as competitive advantages. Details on availability and pricing will be announced later this year.
