Google's Gemini chatbot will now remember your interests and adjust its answers to match

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Google is expanding the capabilities of its AI chatbot Gemini by adding a memory function that allows the system to remember users' interests and personal preferences and tailor responses accordingly. The new feature is initially only available to Gemini Advanced subscribers in English. Users can either directly share information such as their occupation, hobbies, or dietary habits during conversations with Gemini or store it on a dedicated "Saved Info" page, where the saved data can be viewed, edited, or deleted at any time. Gemini indicates in its responses when it draws on personal information. OpenAI introduced a similar feature for ChatGPT Plus in April.

Ad

Rolling out starting today, you can ask Gemini Advanced to remember your interests and preferences for more helpful, relevant responses. Easily view, edit, or delete any information you've shared, and see when it's used. Try it in Gemini Advanced → https://t.co/Yh38BPvqjp pic.twitter.com/gR354OZxnV- Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) November 19, 2024

Ad