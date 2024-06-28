AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google's new cloud features aim to make GenAI more reliable and up-to-date

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Google's new cloud features aim to make GenAI more reliable and up-to-date
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Google Cloud is expanding the grounding capabilities for AI models in its Vertex AI platform. These new features are meant to make it easier to build more accurate and reliable AI applications.

The company has announced several new features for Vertex AI to make it easier to build AI agents and applications that provide more accurate and helpful responses.

A key enhancement is "Grounding with Google Search." This feature, which is now generally available, includes dynamic grounding, which means that the Gemini model independently decides whether to use Google search results for a query or rely on its own training knowledge.

Google has also introduced a "high-fidelity grounding" mode in Experimental Preview. This feature of the Grounded Generation API aims to further reduce hallucinations by relying solely on the context provided when generating answers, with each sentence linked to a source. Google is using a fine-tuned Gemini 1.5 Flash model for this purpose.

Ad
Ad
Google's "Grounding with High-Fidelity Mode" is meant to refer only to the context provided and ignores the knowledge of the LLM.| Image: Google AI

In the third quarter of 2024, Google plans to enable AI models to be based on third-party data sets to improve factual accuracy. The company is working with specialist providers such as Moody's, MSCI, Thomson Reuters and Zoominfo.

In addition, Google is expanding its vector search capabilities with hybrid search, now available in public preview. This combines vector and keyword-based search techniques to improve results.

These new grounding features are designed to address widespread and valid concerns in the business market that AI applications are outdated and error-prone. Google's approach of referencing proprietary or verified data in prompts and databases, as well as incorporating up-to-date content, aims to mitigate these concerns.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google Cloud is expanding the grounding capabilities of Vertex AI to enable more accurate and correct AI applications. This includes a dynamic grounding feature that lets the AI model decide whether to use search results or its own training knowledge.
  • The new Grounding with High-Fidelity mode in the Experimental Preview is designed to reduce hallucinations by relying only on context when generating answers and specifying a source for each sentence. It uses a fine-tuned Gemini 1.5 flash model.
  • Starting in Q3 2024, users will be able to link AI models to data sets from third-party providers such as Moody's, MSCI, Thomson Reuters, and Zoominfo to improve factual accuracy.
Sources
Google
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google reportedly developing influencer and custom chatbots

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The mixed reality game Laser Dance gets a new Quest 3 teaser Asgard's Wrath 2: New Cosmic Event pits you against dark creatures in eternal night VR games will get their own megabooth at Gamescom 2024 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

It's perplexing how Perplexity's CEO feels about journalism and his own product

AI in practice

Google admits flaws in its "AI overviews," but the real problem is something else

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google's new cloud features aim to make GenAI more reliable and up-to-date

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Transformer models grok their way to implicit reasoning, but not all types are equal

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.5, potentially the most capable AI model yet

AI research

AI that defeated humans at Go could now help language models master mathematics

Google News