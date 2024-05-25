AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

GPT4o announcement leads to slight growth for ChatGPT Web in May

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
GPT4o announcement leads to slight growth for ChatGPT Web in May
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

After OpenAI announced GPT-4o and the related improvements to the free ChatGPT, the platform is gaining more users again. However, the exponential growth seen after its launch in November 2022 is over.

Based on estimates from Similarweb, ChatGPT is expected to have more than 2 billion visitors in May. The site recorded beyond 100 million visitors in a single day twice in the past week. New features and expanded free access seem to have overcome the stagnation the web platform has been experiencing since May 2023.

It remains to be seen if ChatGPT will be able to maintain this level - the summer holidays are just around the corner and many users probably just wanted to try out the new audio version of ChatGPT. Although it has been demoed, it won't be widely available for a few more months.

Nevertheless, the ChatGPT curve is pointing slightly upward again: On May 7, after moving to the chatgpt.com domain, Similarweb recorded 83.5 million visits. On May 13, after a series of announcements by OpenAI, the number was 96.3 million. On the following two days, ChatGPT passed the 100 million mark.

Ad
Ad
Image: Similarweb

On Friday, May 17, traffic dropped to 88.5 million, but was still significantly higher than any other day in May. On May 20, more than 100 million visits were counted again, resulting in a monthly average of more than 77.7 million visits per day.

At this rate, according to Similarweb, ChatGPT will see up to 2.3 billion visits in May, surpassing the previous high of 1.8 billion visits in May 2023. The web version of ChatGPT is slowly regaining global traffic since its low point in the summer of 2023.

For comparison: Google's Gemini saw about 414 million visits in all of April.

OpenAI changed its domain from chat.openai.com to chatgpt.com in early May - it didn't hurt traffic. | Image: Similarweb

For Google, however, the successful integration of Gemini and generative AI into Google products is probably more important than the number of hits on its standalone chat platform.

But even here, things have not gone smoothly so far: Google's "AI Overviews", i.e., the integration of Gemini into search, got off to a bad start in the U.S. with a lot of media backlash, thanks to nonsensical and sometimes even dangerous AI answers to medical questions.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

Why do people care if ChatGPT wrote an apology for "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum"?

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Following the announcement of GPT-4o and improvements to the free ChatGPT, the platform saw a surge in users in May, with an estimated 2 billion visitors. However, the exponential growth is over.
  • But new features and expanded free access seem to have overcome the stagnation since May 2023. On several days in May, the site surpassed 100 million unique visitors per day.
  • By comparison, Google's Gemini had about 414 million visits in April, although Google's successful integration into its own products is probably more important than the number of users of the chat application. But the launch of Google's "AI Overviews" is not a success story either.
Sources
Similarweb
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

EU data watchdogs tell OpenAI there's more work to do on ChatGPT

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Major update for mixed reality drawing app Pencil brings new features and lessons This VR game for Meta Quest 3 makes me feel like a teenager again VR giveaway: Win VR basketball game Blacktop Hoops for Meta Quest or SteamVR now MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

Apparently, OpenAI didn't do anything wrong regarding Scarlett Johansson's voice

AI in practice

Apple and OpenAI plan major announcement at WWDC

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

GPT4o announcement leads to slight growth for ChatGPT Web in May

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research
Update

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

AI in practice

Ex-Googler says company's AI panic is like Google+ fiasco all over again

AI research

BioHive-2 to speed up drug development by several years

Google News