AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

How to turn off ChatGPT's default web search

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
How to turn off ChatGPT's default web search
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

OpenAI now includes web search in ChatGPT by default. When you type a query, ChatGPT decides on its own whether to search the internet.

Ad

While you can force a web search using a small web button in the chat window, turning it off takes a few extra steps. If you want to stop seeing internet sources with your responses, here's how to disable web search:

1. Click your username in the top-right corner
2. Select "Customize ChatGPT"
3. Find "Web Search" under "GPT-4 Capabilities" in the bottom left
4. Toggle the setting off

ChatGPT Screenshot Customize ChatGPT Interface
You can disable web search in the bottom-left corner. In chat, you can reactivate it for individual searches using the WWW button. | Image: Screenshot THE DECODER

Even with web search disabled in settings, you can still use it for specific queries by clicking the web button in chat. This gives you manual control over when ChatGPT searches the internet.

Ad
Ad
Screenshot of ChatGPT interface highlighting globe icon and
The web search button appears in the chat interface, letting you manually trigger internet searches even when the default setting is off. | Bild: OpenAI

You can always turn the default web search back on through the same settings menu if you change your mind.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

ChatGPT app with advanced voice mode now available for Windows and MacOS

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Quest 3: Expert combines Microsoft Flight Simulator with a real cockpit to create an impressive Mixed Reality flight simulation These augmented reality swimming goggles will soon be available in Apple Stores Meta Quest v71 update brings a host of new features and improvements MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI confirms its potential GPT-4 successor won't launch this year

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

How to turn off ChatGPT's default web search

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

Google News