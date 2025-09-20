Huawei doubles down on scale: Atlas 950 SuperCluster packs even more chips than before

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Huawei introduced its new AI supercomputer, the Atlas 950 SuperCluster, at the Connect 2025 conference. The system uses more than 524,000 Ascend-950DT chips and, according to Huawei, can deliver up to 524 FP8 exaFLOPS for training and 1 FP4 zettaFLOP for inference. That makes it capable of handling models with trillions of parameters, according to Huawei.

In contrast to Nvidia's Rubin systems, Huawei continues to focus on scale over individual chip performance. As reported by Tom's Hardware, the setup requires about 64,000 square meters of floor space. Huawei is already planning a follow-up: the Atlas 960, slated for 2027, will include more than one million chips.

