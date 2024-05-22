AI research
Matthias Bastian

Humans can barely distinguish AI-generated content from human-created content

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Humans can barely distinguish AI-generated content from human-created content
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

AI-generated images, text, and audio files are now so convincing that humans can no longer reliably distinguish them from human-made content, according to a study by researchers at the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security.

The online survey, conducted between June and September 2022 with 3,002 participants from Germany, China, and the U.S., covered audio, image, and text media types. The researchers generated photorealistic portraits, fake news articles, and literary audio files. A total of 2,609 data sets were analyzed (822 USA, 875 Germany, 922 China).

Across all media types and countries, most people thought the AI-generated media was created by humans. Respondents had already reached a point in 2022 "where it is difficult - though not yet impossible - for humans to tell if something is real or AI-generated," said Thorsten Holz, a professor at CISPA.

The results show that whether people recognize AI-generated media is largely a matter of chance. | Bild: Frank et al.

Holz sees risks in this trend. "People can misuse artificially generated content in many ways. [...] I see this as a major threat to our democracy," he said. Lea Schönherr, a CISPA faculty member, said developing ways to defend against such attack scenarios is an important task.

Ad
Ad

The study looked at several factors that may influence the ability to recognize AI-generated media. Overall confidence, cognitive reflection, and self-reported familiarity with deepfakes had a strong influence on participants' decisions across all media categories.

But other factors, such as age, education, political views, or media literacy, did not show consistent effects. Once the quality of the AI-generated media was high enough, demographic variables had much less influence.

The CISPA study highlights the need to better integrate technological progress with the societal impact of AI systems. Regulations and safeguards are lagging the rapid pace of AI development.

"Our results clearly show that machine-generative media are indistinguishable from real media. Since perfect technical detection seems unattainable, we argue that future research should not focus on how to avoid generative AI but rather, how to live with it," the study concludes.

Since the 2022 study, AI systems like ChatGPT and Midjourney have gotten even better at generating content that seems real and is easy for many people to use. If the researchers did the study again today, the results would probably be even clearer. They plan to conduct further studies to track these developments.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI research

Lumiere: Google shows new generative AI for realistic videos

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • A study by the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security shows that people can no longer reliably distinguish AI-generated images, text and audio from human content.
  • In the online survey of 3,002 participants from Germany, China and the US, the majority of respondents classified AI-generated media as human.
  • According to CISPA professor Thorsten Holz, respondents had already reached a point in 2022 where it would be difficult for humans to recognize AI-generated content. Since then, the technology has advanced significantly.
Sources
Paper
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Take a look at these beautiful spatial photos on your Meta Quest Roguelike shooter Sweet Surrender gets a visual overhaul on Quest Meta's free-to-play VR battle royale is set to receive its biggest update yet MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

AI companies make progress on AI transparency, but sensitive issues remain shrouded in secrecy

AI research

EuroLingua aims to unite 45 European languages in a single open-source AI language model

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Humans can barely distinguish AI-generated content from human-created content

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

AI in practice

Ex-Googler says company's AI panic is like Google+ fiasco all over again

AI research

BioHive-2 to speed up drug development by several years

Google News