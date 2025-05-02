AI in practice
Ideogram 3.0's AI image generator gets a realism boost and new editing tools

Ideogram
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Summary

Ideogram's AI image generator gets a major upgrade, promising more realistic images, a wider range of styles, and a set of new editing tools. Developers can now tap into these features through a dedicated API.

According to Ideogram, version 3.0 creates images that are not only more photorealistic, but also offer more diversity in style and fidelity than ever before. The upgraded model is better at understanding prompts, producing a broader variety of results from the same request.

Photorealistic AI images are no longer the challenge—now, it's all about perfecting the details. | Image: Ideogram

New image editing with Magic Fill and Extend

Alongside the upgraded model, Ideogram is rolling out two new editing features in its canvas interface: Magic Fill and Extend. Both tools work with generated images and user uploads.

Magic Fill lets users add or swap out specific parts of an image, while Extend makes it possible to expand an image beyond its original frame. Ideogram says these tools are perfect for efficiently creating brand-compliant marketing materials, from posters and product shots to ads.

Video: Ideogram

The new editing features allow users to generate different versions of the same content, with new backgrounds or custom layouts for things like seasonal campaigns.

API access for businesses and developers

Ideogram 3.0 is now available through a dedicated API, giving companies and developers direct access to the latest model. The API offers multiple endpoints, including text-to-image, remix, editing, background replacement, and reframing—making it easy to integrate Ideogram's capabilities into custom applications.

The new model is also available on several partner platforms, including Picsart, Freepik, MeetGamma, Replicate, FAL, Krea AI, and FloraFauna AI. This means users can access Ideogram 3.0 directly within these apps.

The Ideogram 3.0 update, which launched at the end of March, brings improvements in image realism and design flexibility. One standout feature is the new style reference system, which lets users upload up to three reference images to guide the look and feel of their creations. There's also a library of 4.3 billion style presets, making it easier to achieve a specific aesthetic.

Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT free for all, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

Summary
  • Ideogram has released version 3.0 of its text-to-image model, promising more realistic visuals, greater style variety, and improved prompt accuracy compared to earlier versions.
  • The update adds "Magic Fill" for selective image editing and "Extend" for expanding images beyond their original borders, with both tools available for generated and uploaded content.
  • Developers can now access version 3.0 through an API, and the new style reference system lets users guide image aesthetics using up to three reference images or a curated library of 4.3 billion style presets.
Sources
Ideogram via X
