Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

Ideogram has launched version 2.0 of its AI image generator, aiming to outperform competitors in image quality and price. The update introduces new styles, an iOS app, and a beta API.

Ideogram 2.0 is now available for free to all users, with premium features offered through subscription plans. The company claims its newly trained model outperforms other text-to-image systems like Midjourney and DALL-E 3 in several quality metrics, including image-text alignment, overall user preference, and text rendering accuracy.

The update features five image styles: General, Realistic, Design, 3D, and Anime. The Realistic style creates photo-like images with improved textures for human features. The Design style enhances text display in generated images, allowing for high-quality graphic designs for various applications.

Users can select from multiple color palettes or create custom ones to control image color schemes. The system now supports any aspect ratio, including 3:1 and 1:3.

Video: Ideogram

Ideogram's Describe and Magic Prompt features support the creative process. Describe generates detailed text prompts from original images, while Magic Prompt offers creative variations on the initial prompt. By combining Describe, Magic Prompt and Generate, users can create creative iterations and reinterpretations of a visual concept based on an original image.

Ideogram API launches

According to Ideogram, human reviewers consistently rated version 2.0 higher than Flux Pro and DALL-E 3, with a clear advantage in text display. It's also better at following prompts (alignment) than the recently released Flux Pro, which is much better at this task than Midjourney.

The company claims to offer better image quality at a lower cost than its competitors. Users have reportedly created over a billion images on the platform to date.

Along with Ideogram 2.0, the company has released an iOS app and a beta API for developers and businesses, offering competitive pricing.

New users can try Ideogram for free with up to 25 prompts per day, with paid options for advanced features such as an image editor and reference images.

Ideogram recently secured $80 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz. Founded by former Google AI engineers, the company officially launched in August 2023.

