Jonathan Kemper

Ideogram presents version 3.0 of its AI image generation system

Ideogram presents version 3.0 of its AI image generation system
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
The AI image generator Ideogram has launched version 3.0, introducing new features for creating more realistic and stylized images.

A notable addition is the style reference system, which lets users upload up to three reference images to guide the aesthetic output. The platform also provides access to 4.3 billion style presets that users can apply using unique style codes.

Watch the video: Ideogram

The new version claims to deliver improved image quality with more sophisticated spatial compositions, precise lighting and coloring, and detailed backgrounds. According to Ideogram, the system aims to further blur the boundary between generated and real images, particularly in rendering environmental details and atmospheric effects.

Origami-Kunstwerk: Grüner Frosch liest gebannt in einem aufgeschlagenen Buch mit dem Titel
Prompt: "A charming 3D of an origami cute slim frog holding a floral book with a title "Ideogram Guide" with subtitle "26/03/25". The frog is skillfully folded from a single sheet of paper, showcasing intricate details, expressive eyes, and a friendly smile. The book is adorned with delicate floral designs and a ribbon. The overall scene is set in a cozy, minimalist room with a soft, warm lighting, creating a welcoming and heartwarming atmosphere." | Image: Ideogram

Text generation capabilities remain central to Ideogram's functionality, with the system now able to incorporate text elements into complex layouts and brand visualizations.

Collage mit sechs verschiedenen Plakaten/Werbematerialien: Filmplakat, Kunstbuchcover, Mode-Event, Musik-Streaming, Konferenzankündigung, Medikamentenillustration
Ideogram 3.0 creates marketing graphics, book covers or event posters from a prompt. | Image: Ideogram
Kollektion aus Grafiken und Fotos zum Markendesign der Kaffeemarke Brewgram, umfasst Logos, Verpackungen, Werbemotive und Lifestyle-Szenen
Batch generation is used to quickly create many images on a single topic. | Image: Ideogram

The update is now accessible through both the Ideogram website and iOS app. The company has also revamped its website and introduced Canvas, an AI-powered image editor that enables users to create, edit and combine images using techniques like inpainting and outpainting.

Text is no longer a unique selling point

In its initial release, Ideogram was known for its precise text rendering capabilities, version 2.0 followed in August 2024. However, with ChatGPT's GPT-4o now offering similar text-in-image features, Ideogram has broadened its focus to emphasize photorealism and professional tools. This update also positions Ideogram ahead of Midjourney, which has yet to release its promised update.

Summary
  • Ideogram introduces version 3.0 of its AI image generator, with a new style reference system that accepts up to three reference images and provides access to 4.3 billion style presets.
  • The update improves image quality with more accurate lighting and coloring, as well as detailed backgrounds. The software can now create complex spatial compositions and produce marketing graphics, book covers or event posters.
  • Text rendering, previously a core feature of Ideogram, is no longer a differentiator after ChatGPT's GPT-4o. The company is responding with a wider range of features ahead of the announced mid-year update.
