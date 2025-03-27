Ideogram presents version 3.0 of its AI image generation system

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.

The AI image generator Ideogram has launched version 3.0, introducing new features for creating more realistic and stylized images.

A notable addition is the style reference system, which lets users upload up to three reference images to guide the aesthetic output. The platform also provides access to 4.3 billion style presets that users can apply using unique style codes.

The new version claims to deliver improved image quality with more sophisticated spatial compositions, precise lighting and coloring, and detailed backgrounds. According to Ideogram, the system aims to further blur the boundary between generated and real images, particularly in rendering environmental details and atmospheric effects.

Text generation capabilities remain central to Ideogram's functionality, with the system now able to incorporate text elements into complex layouts and brand visualizations.

The update is now accessible through both the Ideogram website and iOS app. The company has also revamped its website and introduced Canvas, an AI-powered image editor that enables users to create, edit and combine images using techniques like inpainting and outpainting.

Text is no longer a unique selling point

In its initial release, Ideogram was known for its precise text rendering capabilities, version 2.0 followed in August 2024. However, with ChatGPT's GPT-4o now offering similar text-in-image features, Ideogram has broadened its focus to emphasize photorealism and professional tools. This update also positions Ideogram ahead of Midjourney, which has yet to release its promised update.

