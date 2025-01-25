AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Indian publishers join wave of copyright lawsuits against OpenAI

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Indian publishers join wave of copyright lawsuits against OpenAI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Indian publishers join wave of copyright lawsuits against OpenAI.

Ad

The Federation of Indian Publishers, representing major publishing houses like Bloomsbury, Penguin Random House, Cambridge University Press, and Pan Macmillan, has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, Reuters reports.

At the heart of the dispute is a familiar complaint: OpenAI allegedly used copyrighted books and materials to train its AI models without obtaining permission or paying licensing fees. The publishers are demanding that OpenAI either stop accessing their content entirely or begin paying proper licensing fees. If neither option is pursued, they want all training datasets containing their copyrighted materials to be deleted.

The publishers are particularly concerned about ChatGPT's ability to generate detailed book summaries. When tested, the AI can produce chapter-by-chapter breakdowns of copyrighted works - though it does refuse to provide complete text.

Ad
Ad

As Pranav Gupta, the federation's general secretary, puts it: "This free tool produces book summaries, extracts, why would people buy books then? This will impact our sales, all members are concerned about this."

This lawsuit adds to the growing global pushback against AI companies' use of copyrighted works. Authors, news organizations, and musicians have all launched similar legal challenges, with Canadian publishers recently filing their own case.

For its part, OpenAI maintains its innocence, arguing that its AI systems make fair use of publicly available data - a defense that will likely be tested in courts across multiple jurisdictions in the coming months.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

US Copyright Office grants partial copyright for book written with ChatGPT's help

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Logitech's MX Ink Stylus review: A new way to draw in VR? Meta Quest Charts: The return of VR tactical shooters XR weekly round-up: Meta's secret XR plans, Google snaps up HTC Vive team and Oculus founder plans VR comeback MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

New York Times rejects OpenAI's claim that it hacked its GPT models

AI in practice

The New York Times allegedly paid someone to "hack" OpenAI's models via prompting

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Indian publishers join wave of copyright lawsuits against OpenAI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's Operator and Computer-Using Agent bring autonomous AI agents closer to reality

AI in practice

Anthropic CEO expects major AI breakthrough, plans to launch "virtual collaborators"

AI research

DeepSeek's latest R1-Zero model matches OpenAI's o1 in reasoning benchmarks

Google News