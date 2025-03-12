AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Intel might hand over its manufacturing division to TSMC, Nvidia and others

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Intel might hand over its manufacturing division to TSMC, Nvidia and others
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is discussing a potential joint venture with leading US technology companies to take over Intel's contract manufacturing division, with involvement from the Trump administration.

Ad

According to Reuters, TSMC has offered several major US tech companies, including chip designers Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm, the opportunity to participate in a joint venture to acquire Intel's foundry business. These discussions follow earlier rumors from early this year and come as TSMC has significantly expanded its US investments.

Four sources familiar with the matter say TSMC aims to maintain no more than 50 percent ownership in the venture. The talks, still in their early stages, were initiated at the request of the Trump administration.

Intel faces mounting pressure amid historic losses

The US chip giant finds itself in a challenging position after recording its first loss since 1986 - a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024. The company's foundry division, which manufactures custom chips for clients, maintains facilities valued at $108 billion on its books.

Ad
Ad

Reuters reports that while Intel's board supports the negotiations with TSMC, some managers oppose the idea. Any collaboration would face significant technical challenges and costs due to differences in manufacturing processes.

Technical evaluation already underway

Nvidia and Broadcom have already begun testing Intel's most advanced 18A manufacturing technology. AMD is also evaluating potential use of the technology. These ongoing tests could lay the groundwork for future collaboration.

According to the report, the Trump administration insists that Intel's foundry division must not fall completely under foreign control. Any potential deal would therefore require US government approval.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • According to Reuters, Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is in talks with leading U.S. technology companies including Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm about a joint venture to take over Intel's money-losing foundry division.
  • TSMC wants a maximum 50 percent stake, and the talks were initiated at the request of the Trump administration, which wants to ensure that Intel's foundry division does not fall completely under foreign control.
  • Intel posted a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024, its first loss since 1986.
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google Deepmind unveils new AI models for robotic control

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Pokemon Go creator Niantic explores sale of gaming division 21 promising VR and MR games to look forward to in 2025 Unusual deal alert on Playstation VR 2: Buy one VR Game, get free DLCs for another MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google adds native image generation to Gemini language models

AI in practice

Google releases new Gemma 3 open model family

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Intel might hand over its manufacturing division to TSMC, Nvidia and others

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google's new AI mode for search might turn the Web into a World Wide Wasteland

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

Google News