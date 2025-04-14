AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Irish data protection authority investigates Grok again

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) is investigating whether X used personal data from EU users without valid consent to train its AI system Grok. The investigation focuses on public posts from users in the EU and European Economic Area. X had previously committed to permanently stop this practice following a court case last year, which led the DPC to end its earlier investigation. The renewed scrutiny may have been triggered by Elon Musk's xAI acquiring X. As Ireland's lead EU regulator, the DPC can impose fines of up to four percent of a company's global revenue for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation. X was last fined €450,000 by the DPC in 2020. Elon Musk, X's owner, and former US President Donald Trump have repeatedly criticized EU regulations targeting US tech companies.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Slopsquatting: One in five AI code snippets contains fake libraries

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
7 must-have VR games from the current PSVR 2 sale 18 new VR Games, DLCs, and trailers for Meta Quest, Playstation VR 2 & PC VR I will definitely buy the next Apple Vision Pro MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Machines could make medicine more human again

AI and society

Paying artists for AI art would be 'cool,' says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Irish data protection authority investigates Grok again

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Meta Neuroscientist King: "Some of the concepts like reasoning may need to be re-evaluated"

AI and society

OpenAI wants Europe to build the infrastructure it needs to profit from European markets

AI in practice

OpenAI plans GPT-5 release in "a few months," shifts strategy on reasoning models

Google News