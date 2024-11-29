AI research
LLMs can outperform neuroscientists at predicting research outcomes

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER.
A new study from University College London shows that large language models predict scientific research results more accurately than human experts.

Published in Nature, the study found AI models achieved 81.4 percent accuracy compared to 63.4 percent for human experts when predicting whether scientific hypotheses would be supported by experimental data.

The test the researchers used, called "BrainBench," included 171 neuroscientists, ranging from graduate students to professors, with an average of 10.1 years of experience. Each participant examined nine research scenarios from different areas of neuroscience, reviewing the methodology and hypotheses to predict whether the experiments would support the researchers' expectations. The LLMs faced a more extensive test: 200 expert-generated cases plus 100 GPT-4-generated scenarios.

Even the highest-performing human experts—the top 20 percent—only achieved 66.2 percent accuracy. What's particularly striking is that the study used older open-source AI models, not the latest versions from companies like Anthropic, Meta or OpenAI. This suggests current models like GPT-4 or Sonnet 3.5 might perform even better at these tasks.

Charts compare the performance of AI models and experts in neurology: bar chart on accuracy, distribution by specialty and expert status.
The study shows that large language models such as Galactica, Falcon, and Llama 2 outperform human experts in predicting the results of neurology papers. | Image: Luo et al.

Meta's Galactica, one of the tested models, was specifically designed for scientific tasks but faced significant criticism from scientists when it launched in 2022.

More than memorization

The AI systems showed superior performance across all tested neuroscience areas. They performed particularly well when integrating information beyond abstracts, connecting methodology and background with results.

The researchers tested that the AI wasn't just memorizing answers. They used special testing methods to check whether the models had already seen the test cases during training, comparing results against known training data.

Pie chart and network diagram: distribution of neurological specialties and comparison of the performance of AI and humans in different areas.
The test cases covered the entire spectrum of neurological research. AI outperformed humans across all neuroscience specialties, regardless of the academic background or qualifications of the experts. | Image: Luo et al.

According to the researchers, AI models appear to process scientific articles more like humans do—forming general patterns and frameworks rather than memorizing details.

"This success suggests that a great deal of science is not truly novel, but conforms to existing patterns of results in the literature. We wonder whether scientists are being sufficiently innovative and exploratory", lead author Dr. Ken Luo said.

Surprisingly, smaller AI models like Llama2-7B and Mistral-7B performed just as well as their larger counterparts, despite having only 7 billion parameters. While the base versions of these models excelled at predictions, versions optimized for chat performed worse. The researchers suspect that tweaking the models for conversation might compromise their ability to draw scientific conclusions.

The researchers also created their own specialized model called "BrainGPT," built on Mistral 7B and trained with 1.3 billion neuroscience texts. This custom model pushed accuracy even higher, adding another 3 percentage points to the results.

Both the AI systems and human experts showed a useful trait: when they expressed more confidence in their predictions, they were indeed more likely to be correct. The researchers say this kind of reliable self-assessment is essential for real-world applications.

Scientific implications

The study points to a significant shift in how future scientific research might be planned and conducted.

"We envision a future where researchers can input their proposed experiment designs and anticipated findings, with AI offering predictions on the likelihood of various outcomes. This would enable faster iteration and more informed decision-making in experiment design," Luo said.

But the researchers point out potential drawbacks. Scientists might be tempted to skip studies where AI predictions differ from their hypotheses—even though unexpected results often lead to major breakthroughs. They also warn that findings predicted by AI with high confidence might be dismissed as obvious or uninteresting.

  • A study by University College London found that large language models can predict the results of neuroscience studies with 81.4% accuracy, outperforming human experts who achieved only 63.4%.
  • The tested LLMs surpassed human experts in all tested neuroscience subfields, particularly when integrating information from entire abstracts. Surprisingly, model size had little impact on result quality.
  • Researchers see potential for AI in research planning and implementation, but caution against over-reliance on AI predictions, which could hinder scientific innovation.
