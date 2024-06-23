Magnific AI's Relight lets you change image lighting and backgrounds on the fly

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

Spanish AI startup Magnific AI has launched a new feature called "Relight," which allows users to change the lighting and background of images using AI. The technology could make it easier to create realistic and varied scenes with a main subject.

Magnific AI, which joined Freepik in May, has developed Relight to allow users to modify image lighting and optionally change backgrounds using AI prompts.

Users can control lighting adjustments through text prompts like "change the lighting to sci-fi neon green," by providing a reference image, or by creating a custom light map. A demo of all three prompts is available here.

Share Recommend our article Share

According to Magnific AI co-founder Javi Lopez, Relight works on characters, landscapes, backgrounds, and "any type of image."

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Beta users have shared numerous examples on X, showcasing the technology's potential.

Lopez acknowledges some current limitations. When images contain multiple people or small faces, unwanted facial changes can occur. He notes this issue is "difficult to fix," but Relight performs well for standard portraits. There are also some inaccuracies in precisely matching new lighting to a scene compared to the original lighting.

The new feature could be particularly useful in commercial photography, allowing products to be easily placed in different environments. While such image manipulation was possible before AI, Relight can significantly speed up the process and make it accessible to non-experts.

Video: Dogan Ural via X

Relight is currently in a short beta test and should be available to all Magnific AI accounts next week. The company, which initially focused on AI-based image upscaling, continues to expand its toolkit with additional AI image features.

Ad Join our community Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.