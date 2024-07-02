AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Meta's new AI can create 3D objects from text in under a minute

Meta
Meta's new AI can create 3D objects from text in under a minute
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta has introduced a new AI system called 3D Gen that can create high-quality 3D objects from text descriptions in less than a minute.

Ad

Meta's new AI tool for generating 3D content, named 3D Gen, can produce high-quality 3D objects from text descriptions in under a minute, according to the company.

3D Gen combines two of Meta's existing models: AssetGen for generating 3D objects and TextureGen for texturing. Meta says this integration leads to higher-quality 3D generation for immersive content.

Video: Meta

Ad
Ad

Meta's 3D Gen outperforms other methods and is up to 60 times faster

The system works in two steps: In the first step, AssetGen generates a 3D object with texture and Physical Based Rendering (PBR) from a text description in about 30 seconds. In the second step, TextureGen can either optimize the texture of the object generated in step 1 based on the original description or create a texture for any unstructured 3D mesh using a new specification. Step 2 takes about 20 seconds each. Since 3D Gen supports PBR, relighting the generated assets is possible.

Both stages are based on Meta's text-to-image models from the Emu family. These are optimized with synthetic 3D data for multi-view generation in image and UV space, which the team says improves textures.

According to Meta, 3D Gen outperforms leading industry solutions in terms of speed and quality. In user studies, professional 3D artists rated the tool better than the competition in most categories, especially for complex requests, the paper states. Meta says it is 3 to 60 times faster than comparable systems.

Meta sees 3D Gen as an important step toward personalized, user-generated 3D content. This content could be generated by AI-assisted 3D assistants and used for building virtual worlds in the metaverse.

There are additional papers for AssetGen and TextureGen.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI research

BioHive-2 to speed up drug development by several years

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta has introduced a new AI system called 3D Gen that can create high-quality 3D objects from text descriptions in less than a minute by combining two existing models: AssetGen for 3D object creation and TextureGen for texturing.
  • 3D Gen works in two steps: First, AssetGen generates a 3D object with texture and PBR support in about 30 seconds, then TextureGen can optimize the object's texture or generate a new texture for any 3D mesh based on a preset in about 20 seconds.
  • In user studies, 3D Gen has been rated better than leading industry solutions in most categories by professional 3D artists, especially for complex requests, and is 3 to 60 times faster, according to Meta. The company sees this as an important step toward personalized, user-generated 3D content for virtual worlds.
Sources
Meta 3D Gen (Paper)
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Meta responds to criticism, changes 'Made with AI' label to 'AI info

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Solve the mysteries of Da Vinci in this upcoming Meta Quest game Pico follows Meta's example and opens the Pico Store The VR game based on manga mega-hit Attack on Titan launches on Meta Quest in July MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

The future of AI language models may lie in predicting beyond the next word, study suggests

AI research

Current LLMs "undertrained by a factor of maybe 100-1000X or more" says OpenAI co-founder

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta's new AI can create 3D objects from text in under a minute

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Meta's new AI can create 3D objects from text in under a minute

AI research

AI models can 'transcend' their training data, say researchers

AI research

Transformer models grok their way to implicit reasoning, but not all types are equal

Google News