AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Microsoft and Apple to sit together on OpenAI board soon

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Apple is sending App Store boss Phil Schiller to the board of OpenAI. According to Bloomberg, Schiller will be given an observer role without voting rights. As an observer, he will not become a full member of the board, but will have insight into the company's decision-making processes. This puts Apple on an equal footing with Microsoft, OpenAI's largest financial backer and technology partner. The agreement follows Apple's announcement in June that it would also integrate ChatGPT into its devices with Apple Intelligence. At present, the partnership is not of a financial nature. Instead, OpenAI gains access to hundreds of millions of potential users, while Apple gains access to the technology. Apple is also in talks with Google, Anthropic, Baidu and Alibaba about further AI offerings.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Apple Intelligence is efficient, but its "intelligence" is average

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
First third-party VR controllers for Vision Pro are on the way Quest 3 Hands-on: 'Holotanks' game brings toy tank battles into your living room The new PC VR game Archery Red challenges your marksmanship in Superhot VR style MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

"Apple Intelligence" is a system-wide blend of generative AI and personal context

AI in practice
Update

Apple's OpenAI deal reportedly fixed – and Microsoft is worried

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft and Apple to sit together on OpenAI board soon

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Tencent researchers unleash an army of AI-generated personas for data generation

AI research

Meta's new AI can create 3D objects from text in under a minute

AI research

AI models can 'transcend' their training data, say researchers

Google News