Microsoft brings "Computer Use" for Copilot Studio

Microsoft has launched "Computer Use" for Copilot Studio as an early research preview. This feature enables AI agents to interact with graphical user interfaces and is based on OpenAI's CUA, which also powers Operator. Unlike OpenAI's offering, Microsoft's agents can control not just websites but also desktop applications, and they run entirely on Microsoft's infrastructure. According to Microsoft, company data remains within the Microsoft Cloud and isn't used for model training. Potential applications include automated data entry, market research, and invoice processing. Microsoft positions this technology as an evolution of robotic process automation (RPA).