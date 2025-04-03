AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft reportedly pulls back on global data center expansion

GPT-4o prompted by THE DECODER
Microsoft reportedly pulls back on global data center expansion
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Microsoft has halted or delayed multiple data center projects worldwide, raising questions about the current state of AI service demand.

Ad

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is stepping away from or postponing planned data center projects across multiple continents. The affected locations include sites in Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and several U.S. states including Illinois, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Sources familiar with the matter shared the details with Bloomberg. While Microsoft acknowledges making changes to its data center plans, the company hasn't provided specifics about individual projects.

The pullback could stem from several factors: lower-than-expected AI service adoption, power supply constraints, or graphics card availability issues. However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently suggested a different explanation - he expects an oversupply of computing capacity in the coming years due to the ongoing race for energy and computing resources.

Ad
Ad

His comments point to a potential cooling of AI enthusiasm. Specifically, Nadella stated: "I am thrilled that I'm going to be leasing a lot of capacity in '27, '28 because I look at the builds, and I'm saying, 'This is fantastic.' The only thing that's going to happen with all the compute builds is the prices are going to come down."

Recent technological developments might also factor into Microsoft's decision. In January, Chinese startup Deepseek demonstrated that competitive AI services can run on fewer resources than previously thought, and moreover, Deepseek published its model as open source. This aligns with Nadella's recent assessment that AI models are becoming commodities.

Microsoft still plans to invest approximately $80 billion in data centers during the current fiscal year ending in June, but the company signaled slower investment for the following year.

OpenAI continues compute expansion while Microsoft shows caution

Microsoft has yet to demonstrate significant revenue from its AI products like Copilot, beyond its growing cloud business. While OpenAI generates billions in revenue, it continues to operate at a loss.

The cooling relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI suggests Microsoft may be taking a more measured approach to AI investment. Meanwhile, OpenAI has sought partnerships with Oracle and Softbank to expand its computing capabilities, with reports indicating the company is operating at full capacity.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

The company also expects its new test-time compute reasoning models to create additional demand for computing resources. This expectation helps explain OpenAI's massive Stargate project - a planned $500 billion AI infrastructure investment that would serve OpenAI exclusively. According to reports, OpenAI aims to source approximately 75% of its computing power from these proprietary cloud computers by 2030.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft is pausing or delaying several data center projects around the world, including in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States, potentially signaling a slowdown in demand for AI services or constraints in power and equipment supply.
  • Although Microsoft is investing about $80 billion in data centers this fiscal year, the company plans to slow its investments in the future. AI partner OpenAI is looking to expand its capacity through other providers.
  • CEO Satya Nadella foresees an abundance of computing capacity in the coming years and expects data center prices to decline over the long term.
Sources
Bloomberg
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Microsoft Research has developed a new way to feed knowledge into LLMs

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate - Here's how the Quest 3 and PSVR 2 version compare Civilization VII VR is coming to Quest 3 and 3S on April 10th VR boxing champ takes on Olympic medalist: How well do virtual skills transfer? MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Human Brain Project founder develops 'digital brains' with Microsoft

AI in practice

Xbox's AI Copilot to provide real-time gameplay guidance through natural conversation

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft reportedly pulls back on global data center expansion

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

AI in practice

Nvidia positions GR00T N1 to dominate robotics ecosystem

AI and society

ChatGPT's bizarre child murder claims about Arve Hjalmar Holmen leave some questions unresolved

Google News