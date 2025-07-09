Replit and Microsoft enter into partnership

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Replit is teaming up with Microsoft to automate app development for non-programmers.

The company is positioning itself as a no-code prototyping platform for business users, promising to turn natural language prompts into working apps - complete with database, authentication, and storage. These applications are available directly through the Azure Marketplace and run on Azure infrastructure managed by Replit.

The partnership is aimed squarely at the prototyping and design market, an area currently dominated by Figma. Replit does not see itself as direct competition for Microsoft's flagship AI tool, GitHub Copilot.

