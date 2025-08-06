Microsoft unveils Project Ire, an AI system that automatically detects malware

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Microsoft has unveiled Project Ire, an AI system designed to automatically analyze software files and determine whether they contain malware. The system uses reverse engineering tools to inspect program code, builds a chain of evidence, and then decides if a file is dangerous. Project Ire was developed by teams from Microsoft Research, Defender Research, and Discovery & Quantum. In tests, Ire correctly identified 90 percent of malware in Windows drivers while producing very few false positives. In another trial with files that were especially difficult to classify, the system achieved 89 percent precision. Microsoft plans to integrate Project Ire into Microsoft Defender as a "Binary Analyzer," aiming to help security analysts by automating routine threat detection.