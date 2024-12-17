Midjourney adds faster model customization and mood board support

Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.

Content Summary

Midjourney released an early version of its new AI model customization system that lets users create multiple profiles and customize their AI models more quickly using collections of reference images.

Ad

The new infrastructure marks a significant upgrade to the personalization features the company introduced in June. It needs far fewer image ratings to become effective. Users can start with as few as 40 ratings, and profiles become stable at around 200 ratings.

While 2,000 ratings still provide better results, Midjourney founder David Holz says "you shouldn't practically need 10,000 anymore."

The system also includes a new mood board feature that lets users upload multiple reference images to guide the AI's output. Holz explained that diverse image collections lead to more complex combinations in the generated results.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Share Recommend our article Share

Users can add images to mood boards by uploading them directly, adding URL links, or selecting from their library of previously generated images. The mood boards can be shared with other users through parameters.

The update also brings support for multiple model profiles, allowing users to name and set default profiles for different projects. Users can now also view all images created with a specific profile, making it easier to track outputs across different customizations.

Users can access the new personalization features through midjourney.com/personalize once they've completed at least 40 image ratings.

Year-end AI competition intensifies

The release comes amid a flurry of year-end AI announcements from major AI labs. OpenAI launched its "12 Days of OpenAI" campaign featuring various updates, including the Sora video model. Google also recently updated its Veo 2 video model and Imagen image generator. Veo 2's video model outperformed Sora in human ratings.

Midjourney itself recently introduced Patchwork, a collaborative AI-powered canvas tool for creating fictional worlds, currently available as a research preview. The company plans to release its v7 image model and a new video model after the Christmas holiday.

Ad