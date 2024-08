Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Midjourney has made its web interface available to all users and reintroduced free trial image generation. The company had previously suspended free use after AI images generated with Midjourney were spread on social media platforms. You can watch a video tutorial demonstrating the new web interface below. This move may be Midjourney's response to the recent launch of Ideogram 2.0.

Video: Midjourney via X

