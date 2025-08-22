Mirage 2 allows users to turn sketches and photos into interactive game worlds

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Dynamics Lab has launched Mirage 2, the latest version of its generative game world engine. With Mirage 2, users can upload their own images - like sketches or photos - and turn them into interactive game worlds. The engine also lets players change the game in real time by typing in commands. Worlds can be saved and shared. While Mirage 2 makes clear technical gains over its predecessor, it still struggles with precise controls and visual stability. In both areas, Genie 3 from Google DeepMind is far ahead, but Genie 3 isn't available yet and likely requires much more computing power. A Mirage 2 demo is available online.

Starting from a child's crayon drawing: 5/ pic.twitter.com/exCPTonW2h - Dynamics Lab (@DynamicsLab_AI) August 21, 2025

