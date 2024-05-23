AI in practice
Mistral 7B gets new version with Function Calling

Matthias Bastian
Mistral introduces a new version of its popular 7B Mini language model. Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.3 is specifically optimized for instruction tasks and offers advanced tokenization and function calling. Mistral provides a Python package called mistral_inference that allows developers to easily interact with the model, including a mistral-chat CLI tool for quick conversations. The model can also be used with the Hugging Face Transformers library. Mistral notes that the model does not currently have any moderation mechanisms. It is meant to demonstrate that the 7B base model can be easily customized.

Sources
Hugging Face
$600 million round reportedly catapults Mistral AI to $6 billion valuation

